Data Analyst compensation in United States at Vanguard totals $133K per year for TS02. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vanguard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
TI05
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TS01
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TS02
$133K
$118K
$0
$15K
TS03
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***