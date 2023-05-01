← Company Directory
upSWOT
    upSWOT is a white-label finance and business management platform that enhances online/mobile banking with just a few lines of code. SMBs can connect their accounting, ERP, payroll, eCommerce, marketing, CRM, and other apps to the Bank to get accurate cashflow forecasts, actionable insights, credit score boost, and business valuation tools within their banking experience. Data is aggregated in real-time and analyzed to help SMBs better understand the health of their businesses via interactive dashboards. The technology serves hundreds of financial institutions, helping them to build loyalty and grow engagement among their SMB clients.

    https://upswot.com
    2019
    126
    $10M-$50M
    Other Resources