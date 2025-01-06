← Company Directory
United Nations Development Programme
United Nations Development Programme Salaries

United Nations Development Programme's median salary is $22,551 for a Technical Program Manager . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of United Nations Development Programme. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Technical Program Manager
$22.6K
The highest paying role reported at United Nations Development Programme is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $22,551. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at United Nations Development Programme is $22,551.

