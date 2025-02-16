← Company Directory
United Nations Development Programme
United Nations Development Programme Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Pakistan at United Nations Development Programme ranges from PKR 5.04M to PKR 7.19M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for United Nations Development Programme's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

PKR 5.78M - PKR 6.76M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PKR 5.04MPKR 5.78MPKR 6.76MPKR 7.19M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at United Nations Development Programme?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at United Nations Development Programme in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PKR 7,188,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at United Nations Development Programme for the Technical Program Manager role in Pakistan is PKR 5,037,954.

