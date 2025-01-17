← Company Directory
Ul Solutions
  Salaries
  Program Manager

  All Program Manager Salaries

Ul Solutions Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation at Ul Solutions ranges from $153K to $209K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ul Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$164K - $198K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$153K$164K$198K$209K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Ul Solutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Ul Solutions sits at a yearly total compensation of $208,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ul Solutions for the Program Manager role is $153,000.

