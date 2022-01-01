← Company Directory
Turing
Turing Salaries

Turing's salary ranges from $11,250 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $300,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Turing. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $45.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $37.6K
Product Manager
Median $300K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Recruiter
Median $11.3K
Business Analyst
$34.4K
Data Analyst
$43.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$51K
Marketing
$251K
Software Engineering Manager
$156K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Turing is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Turing is $45,760.

