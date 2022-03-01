← Company Directory
InterWorks
InterWorks Salaries

InterWorks's salary ranges from $64,375 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Greece at the low-end to $124,375 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of InterWorks. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$76.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Sales Engineer
$124K
Software Engineer
$64.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at InterWorks is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InterWorks is $88,440.

