LogMeIn
LogMeIn Salaries

LogMeIn's salary ranges from $23,752 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $238,776 for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LogMeIn. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $23.8K
Accountant
$62.7K
Data Scientist
$165K

Information Technologist (IT)
$165K
Software Engineering Manager
$239K
Technical Program Manager
$32.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LogMeIn is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,776. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LogMeIn is $113,663.

