Turing
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Turing Recruiter Salaries

The median Recruiter compensation in India package at Turing totals ₹962K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Turing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Median Package
Turing
Recruiter
Total per year
₹962K
Level
Base
₹962K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Turing?

₹13.69M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Turing in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,952,428. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Turing for the Recruiter role in India is ₹962,393.

