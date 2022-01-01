← Company Directory
TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor Salaries

TripAdvisor's salary ranges from $53,331 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Portugal at the low-end to $421,252 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TripAdvisor. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
SE1 $132K
SE2 $174K
SSE $238K
PSE1 $322K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $170K
Marketing
Median $216K

Business Operations
$68.4K
Business Analyst
$94K
Data Analyst
$116K
Data Science Manager
$187K
Data Scientist
$53.3K
Financial Analyst
$142K
Management Consultant
$261K
Marketing Operations
$123K
Product Designer
$182K
Product Design Manager
$421K
Sales
$107K
Software Engineering Manager
$91.8K
Technical Program Manager
$306K
UX Researcher
$139K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At TripAdvisor, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TripAdvisor is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $421,252. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TripAdvisor is $156,050.

