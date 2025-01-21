← Company Directory
TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at TripAdvisor ranges from $136K per year for SE1 to $322K per year for PSE1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $268K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TripAdvisor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SE1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$136K
$111K
$16.3K
$8.8K
SE2
Software Engineer 2
$174K
$133K
$31.5K
$9.9K
SSE
Senior Software Engineer
$238K
$170K
$53.1K
$15.1K
PSE1
Principal Software Engineer
$322K
$197K
$96.9K
$29K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At TripAdvisor, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at TripAdvisor in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $350,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TripAdvisor for the Software Engineer role in United States is $263,000.

Other Resources