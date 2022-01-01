← Company Directory
Traveloka
Traveloka Salaries

Traveloka's salary ranges from $4,933 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Egypt at the low-end to $103,329 for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Traveloka. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
T2 $11.4K
T3a $16.1K
T3b $22.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $18K
Data Analyst
$16.7K
Data Scientist
$5.6K
Sales
$4.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$24K
Software Engineering Manager
$103K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Traveloka is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $103,329. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Traveloka is $16,736.

