← Company Directory
Andela
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Andela Salaries

Andela's salary ranges from $48,240 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Argentina at the low-end to $137,200 for a Chief of Staff in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Andela. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $61K
Chief of Staff
$137K
Financial Analyst
$60.3K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Product Manager
$131K
Project Manager
$59.7K
Recruiter
$48.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$69.4K
Technical Program Manager
$50.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Andela is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Andela is $60,650.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Andela

Related Companies

  • Cyber Group
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • Talkdesk
  • Epicor
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources