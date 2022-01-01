← Company Directory
Zoho
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zoho Salaries

Zoho's salary ranges from $6,023 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $53,463 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zoho. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $10.3K
L2 $16.5K
L3 $26.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
L1 $12.5K
L3 $27.1K
Sales
Median $10.9K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Software Engineering Manager
Median $46.8K
Business Development
$53.5K
Customer Service
$20.1K
Data Scientist
$6K
Marketing Operations
$17.5K
Product Designer
$12.8K
Solution Architect
$12.6K
Technical Program Manager
$17.1K
Technical Writer
$35.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zoho is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $53,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoho is $17,121.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zoho

Related Companies

  • Whatfix
  • Aryaka Networks
  • HighRadius
  • Sigmoid
  • Electronics for Imaging
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources