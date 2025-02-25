← Company Directory
Traveloka
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Traveloka Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Indonesia package at Traveloka totals IDR 285.94M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Traveloka's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Traveloka
Associate Product Manager
Tangerang, BT, Indonesia
Total per year
IDR 285.94M
Level
APM 2
Base
IDR 270.06M
Stock (/yr)
IDR 0
Bonus
IDR 15.89M
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Traveloka?

IDR 2.54B

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve IDR 476.57M+ (sometimes IDR 4.77B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Traveloka in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 815,925,255. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Traveloka for the Product Manager role in Indonesia is IDR 270,055,625.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Traveloka

Related Companies

  • Cyara
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Tata Elxsi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources