← Company Directory
Tata Elxsi
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tata Elxsi Salaries

Tata Elxsi's salary ranges from $4,328 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $99,500 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tata Elxsi. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $8.1K
Product Designer
Median $7.4K
Biomedical Engineer
$4.3K
Industrial Designer
$6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$99.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$4.4K
Technical Program Manager
$16.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tata Elxsi is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Elxsi is $7,388.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tata Elxsi

Related Companies

  • HashedIn
  • Simform
  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Birlasoft
  • InfoVision
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources