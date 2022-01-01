← Company Directory
Hexaware Technologies
Hexaware Technologies Salaries

Hexaware Technologies's salary ranges from $3,616 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $273,625 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hexaware Technologies. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $13.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $122K

Data Architect

Accountant
$3.6K
Business Analyst
$7.3K
Customer Service
$5.4K
Data Scientist
$10.1K
Financial Analyst
$15.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$114K
Marketing
$7.5K
Product Manager
$98.5K
Project Manager
$121K
Software Engineering Manager
$31.3K
Technical Program Manager
$274K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hexaware Technologies is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $273,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hexaware Technologies is $15,635.

