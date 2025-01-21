← Company Directory
Hexaware Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Hexaware Technologies Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in India at Hexaware Technologies ranges from ₹523K to ₹762K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hexaware Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹600K - ₹684K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹523K₹600K₹684K₹762K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Hexaware Technologies?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Hexaware Technologies in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹761,730. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hexaware Technologies for the Marketing role in India is ₹522,883.

Other Resources