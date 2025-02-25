← Company Directory
Tata Elxsi
Tata Elxsi Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Tata Elxsi totals ₹692K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Elxsi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tata Elxsi
Software Engineer
Trivandrum, KL, India
Total per year
₹692K
Level
L3
Base
₹692K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Tata Elxsi?

₹13.67M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tata Elxsi in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,155,217. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Elxsi for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹692,236.

