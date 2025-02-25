← Company Directory
Traveloka
Software Engineer compensation in Indonesia at Traveloka ranges from IDR 172.17M per year for T2 to IDR 338.35M per year for T3b. The median yearly compensation in Indonesia package totals IDR 206.51M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Traveloka's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T2
(Entry Level)
IDR 172.17M
IDR 169.31M
IDR 0
IDR 2.86M
T3a
IDR 251.88M
IDR 241.56M
IDR 0
IDR 10.33M
T3b
IDR 338.35M
IDR 331.99M
IDR 1.06M
IDR 5.29M
T4a
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
What are the career levels at Traveloka?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Traveloka in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 365,306,913. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Traveloka for the Software Engineer role in Indonesia is IDR 206,513,125.

