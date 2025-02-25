Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Indonesia at Traveloka ranges from IDR 172.17M per year for T2 to IDR 338.35M per year for T3b. The median yearly compensation in Indonesia package totals IDR 206.51M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Traveloka's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T2 (Entry Level) IDR 172.17M IDR 169.31M IDR 0 IDR 2.86M T3a IDR 251.88M IDR 241.56M IDR 0 IDR 10.33M T3b IDR 338.35M IDR 331.99M IDR 1.06M IDR 5.29M T4a IDR -- IDR -- IDR -- IDR -- View 5 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( IDR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

