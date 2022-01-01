← Company Directory
Tinkoff Bank
Tinkoff Bank Salaries

Tinkoff Bank's salary ranges from $12,209 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $97,703 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
SDE I $22.2K
SDE II $33.8K
SDE III $47.5K
SDE IV $56K
SDE V $57.4K

iOS Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Android Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $30.7K
Product Manager
Product Manager I $41.2K
Product Manager II $28.3K
Product Manager III $46.9K
Product Manager IV $46.9K

Business Analyst
Business Analyst I $14.6K
Business Analyst II $26.4K
Business Analyst III $26.5K
Data Analyst
Median $24.1K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $71.8K
Product Designer
Median $31.4K
Business Development
$37.1K
Customer Service
$21K
Data Science Manager
$96K
Financial Analyst
$16.9K
Human Resources
$29.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$23.3K
Marketing
$19.8K
Project Manager
$22.6K
Sales
$12.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$97.7K
Venture Capitalist
$13.9K

Analyst

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tinkoff Bank is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $97,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tinkoff Bank is $29,363.

