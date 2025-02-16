← Company Directory
Tinkoff Bank
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Tinkoff Bank Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Russia package at Tinkoff Bank totals RUB 6.48M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tinkoff Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tinkoff Bank
Software Engineering Manager
Saint Petersburg, SP, Russia
Total per year
RUB 6.48M
Level
L3
Base
RUB 5.36M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 1.12M
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Tinkoff Bank?

RUB 14.43M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Tinkoff Bank in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 10,281,034. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tinkoff Bank for the Software Engineering Manager role in Russia is RUB 6,277,078.

Other Resources