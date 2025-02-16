All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in Russia at Tinkoff Bank ranges from RUB 1.45M per year for Business Analyst I to RUB 2.39M per year for Business Analyst III. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 2.19M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tinkoff Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst I
RUB 1.45M
RUB 1.44M
RUB 0
RUB 9.7K
Business Analyst II
RUB 2.38M
RUB 2.29M
RUB 0
RUB 90.3K
Business Analyst III
RUB 2.39M
RUB 2.32M
RUB 0
RUB 71.9K
Business Analyst IV
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
