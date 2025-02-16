← Company Directory
Tinkoff Bank
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Tinkoff Bank Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Russia at Tinkoff Bank ranges from RUB 2M per year for SDE I to RUB 4.87M per year for SDE V. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 4.03M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tinkoff Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE I
(Entry Level)
RUB 2M
RUB 1.91M
RUB 5K
RUB 82.4K
SDE II
RUB 3.01M
RUB 2.78M
RUB 53.7K
RUB 179K
SDE III
RUB 4.41M
RUB 4.1M
RUB 114K
RUB 197K
SDE IV
RUB 4.51M
RUB 4.02M
RUB 83.8K
RUB 404K
RUB 14.43M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at Tinkoff Bank?

Included Titles

iOS Engineer

Android Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tinkoff Bank in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 5,950,313. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tinkoff Bank for the Software Engineer role in Russia is RUB 3,622,736.

Other Resources