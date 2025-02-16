Software Engineer compensation in Russia at Tinkoff Bank ranges from RUB 2M per year for SDE I to RUB 4.87M per year for SDE V. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 4.03M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tinkoff Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE I
RUB 2M
RUB 1.91M
RUB 5K
RUB 82.4K
SDE II
RUB 3.01M
RUB 2.78M
RUB 53.7K
RUB 179K
SDE III
RUB 4.41M
RUB 4.1M
RUB 114K
RUB 197K
SDE IV
RUB 4.51M
RUB 4.02M
RUB 83.8K
RUB 404K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
