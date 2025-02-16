All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Russia at Tinkoff Bank ranges from RUB 3.71M per year for Product Manager I to RUB 4.23M per year for Product Manager IV. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.97M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tinkoff Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
RUB 3.71M
RUB 3.25M
RUB 0
RUB 463K
Product Manager II
RUB 2.55M
RUB 2.47M
RUB 0
RUB 75.7K
Product Manager III
RUB 4.23M
RUB 3.84M
RUB 0
RUB 384K
Product Manager IV
RUB 4.23M
RUB 4.02M
RUB 0
RUB 213K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
