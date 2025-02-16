← Company Directory
Tinkoff Bank
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

Tinkoff Bank Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Russia at Tinkoff Bank ranges from RUB 3.71M per year for Product Manager I to RUB 4.23M per year for Product Manager IV. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.97M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tinkoff Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
RUB 3.71M
RUB 3.25M
RUB 0
RUB 463K
Product Manager II
RUB 2.55M
RUB 2.47M
RUB 0
RUB 75.7K
Product Manager III
RUB 4.23M
RUB 3.84M
RUB 0
RUB 384K
Product Manager IV
RUB 4.23M
RUB 4.02M
RUB 0
RUB 213K
RUB 14.43M

Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at Tinkoff Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Tinkoff Bank in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 6,188,053. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tinkoff Bank for the Product Manager role in Russia is RUB 3,703,424.

Other Resources