Thunes
Thunes Salaries

Thunes's salary ranges from $69,795 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in China at the low-end to $184,075 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thunes. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Development
$184K
Software Engineer
$69.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thunes is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thunes is $126,935.

