← Company Directory
Thunes
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Thunes that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Thunes is a B2B cross-border payments network for emerging markets. Our global platform provides seamless transfer of funds between payment systems in more than 100 countries and 60 currencies. We enable mobile wallet providers, technology companies, PSPs, money transfer operators and banks to make financial services accessible worldwide.We offer four key payment solutions:•Remittance processing, which fosters worldwide financial inclusion•Mass payouts, which support globalisation and the sharing economy •Virtual Accounts, which help corporates around the world boost their revenue•Business payments, which enable businesses to trade easily across borders Since Thunes was established in 2016, we’ve processed real-time transactions for millions of people across the world.Thunes is headquartered in Singapore with regional offices in London, Shanghai and New York.

    http://www.thunes.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    240
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Thunes

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources