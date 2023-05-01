← Company Directory
The Zebra
Work Here? Claim Your Company

The Zebra Salaries

The Zebra's salary ranges from $97,162 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $171,360 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Zebra. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $137K
Product Manager
$146K
Project Manager
$97.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$132K
Software Engineering Manager
$171K
Technical Program Manager
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Zebra is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $171,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Zebra is $141,363.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The Zebra

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources