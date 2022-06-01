← Company Directory
The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation Salaries

The Linux Foundation's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $182,085 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Linux Foundation. Last updated: 3/20/2025

$160K

Financial Analyst
$164K
Product Designer
$182K
Sales
$101K

Software Engineer
$122K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Linux Foundation is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,085. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Linux Foundation is $143,288.

