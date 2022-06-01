← Company Directory
The Linux Foundation
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about The Linux Foundation that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and commercial adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

    http://www.linuxfoundation.org
    Website
    2000
    Year Founded
    540
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for The Linux Foundation

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Square
    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources