The Lifetime Value Co.
The Lifetime Value Co. Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The Lifetime Value Co.'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 20.21M - CRC 23.65M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 17.63MCRC 20.21MCRC 23.65MCRC 25.16M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at The Lifetime Value Co.?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at The Lifetime Value Co. in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 25,158,943. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Lifetime Value Co. for the Software Engineer role in Costa Rica is CRC 17,632,763.

