LTV is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers.LTV was founded in New York by Josh Levy and Ross Cohen in 2007. At the time their mission was to provide easy and affordable access to public records. Something that in 2007, was only really accessible to corporations. Since then their mission has expanded to developing products and services that grant access to information and data across many verticals. In service of this mission, LTV has 7 consumer brands including BeenVerified, NumberGuru, PeopleLooker, NeighborWho, Ownerly, PeopleSmart, and Bumper.