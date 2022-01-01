← Company Directory
Prove
Prove Salaries

Prove's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Mexico at the low-end to $316,410 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Prove. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Marketing
$212K
Product Designer
$59.7K
Product Manager
$214K

Sales
$316K
Software Engineer
$130K
Software Engineering Manager
$167K
UX Researcher
$197K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Prove is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $316,410. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Prove is $197,010.

