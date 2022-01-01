← Company Directory
The D. E. Shaw Group
The D. E. Shaw Group Salaries

The D. E. Shaw Group's salary ranges from $14,730 in total compensation per year for a Associate in India at the low-end to $515,000 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The D. E. Shaw Group. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Member Technical $46.5K
Senior Member Technical $63.5K
Project Lead $85.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Associate
Median $14.7K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $72.2K

Data Scientist
Median $515K
Business Analyst
$87.3K
Corporate Development
$183K
Data Analyst
$21.5K
Financial Analyst
$14.8K
Human Resources
$201K
Mechanical Engineer
$55.1K
Product Designer
$54K
Product Manager
$73.6K
Project Manager
$129K
Recruiter
$27.5K
Sales
$29.6K
Venture Capitalist
$27.9K

Associate

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At The D. E. Shaw Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The D. E. Shaw Group is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $515,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The D. E. Shaw Group is $59,310.

Other Resources