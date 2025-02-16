← Company Directory
The D. E. Shaw Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

The D. E. Shaw Group Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in India at The D. E. Shaw Group ranges from ₹5.18M to ₹7.37M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The D. E. Shaw Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹5.87M - ₹6.68M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹5.18M₹5.87M₹6.68M₹7.37M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Product Manager submissions at The D. E. Shaw Group to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

₹13.64M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At The D. E. Shaw Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at The D. E. Shaw Group in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,370,324. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The D. E. Shaw Group for the Product Manager role in India is ₹5,184,211.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The D. E. Shaw Group

Related Companies

  • InvestCloud
  • Securian Financial
  • Synechron
  • National Benefit Services
  • FirstBank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources