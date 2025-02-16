← Company Directory
The D. E. Shaw Group
The D. E. Shaw Group Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at The D. E. Shaw Group totals $240K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The D. E. Shaw Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
The D. E. Shaw Group
Rotational Associate
New York, NY
Total per year
$240K
Level
Entry
Base
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$105K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at The D. E. Shaw Group?

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At The D. E. Shaw Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at The D. E. Shaw Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $480,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The D. E. Shaw Group for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $225,000.

