Software Engineer compensation in India at The D. E. Shaw Group ranges from ₹3.88M per year for Member Technical to ₹7.52M per year for Project Lead. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.51M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The D. E. Shaw Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Member Technical
₹3.88M
₹2.96M
₹292K
₹633K
Senior Member Technical
₹5.35M
₹4.23M
₹125K
₹995K
Project Lead
₹7.52M
₹5.77M
₹89.6K
₹1.67M
Project Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At The D. E. Shaw Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
