The Co-operators
The Co-operators Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Canada at The Co-operators ranges from CA$45.1K to CA$65.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The Co-operators's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$51.2K - CA$59.4K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$45.1KCA$51.2KCA$59.4KCA$65.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at The Co-operators?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at The Co-operators in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$65,503. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Co-operators for the Data Analyst role in Canada is CA$45,137.

