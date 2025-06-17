← Company Directory
Testlio
Testlio Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Turkey at Testlio ranges from TRY 102K to TRY 144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Testlio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 115K - TRY 137K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 102KTRY 115KTRY 137KTRY 144K
Common Range
Possible Range

TRY 5.95M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Testlio, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Testlio in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 144,113. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Testlio for the Mechanical Engineer role in Turkey is TRY 101,506.

