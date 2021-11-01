← Company Directory
Sauce Labs
Sauce Labs Salaries

Sauce Labs's salary ranges from $81,350 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $305,236 for a Sales in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sauce Labs. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $81.4K
Financial Analyst
$123K
Information Technologist (IT)
$137K
Marketing
$94.5K
Product Manager
$103K
Recruiter
$90.5K
Sales
$305K
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sauce Labs is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $305,236. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sauce Labs is $106,840.

