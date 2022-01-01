← Company Directory
Virtusa
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Virtusa Salaries

Virtusa's salary ranges from $4,281 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Sri Lanka at the low-end to $293,525 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Virtusa. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $6.6K
L2 $19.7K
L3 $11.9K
L4 $19.6K
L5 $20K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $110K
Solution Architect
Median $126K

Data Architect

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Program Manager
Median $145K
Customer Service
$36.8K
Data Scientist
$5.9K
Human Resources
$70.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$8K
Management Consultant
$105K
Product Designer
$4.3K
Product Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$31.7K
Sales
$294K
Software Engineering Manager
$58.9K
Technical Program Manager
Median $145K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Virtusa is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $293,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Virtusa is $36,773.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Virtusa

Related Companies

  • Avanade
  • Idexcel
  • CNET Global Solutions
  • Neudesic
  • Taos
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources