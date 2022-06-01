MasterControl Salaries

Company Directory
MasterControl's salary ranges from $83,580 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Turkey at the low-end to $247,755 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MasterControl. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Marketing
$84.4K
Product Designer
$93.1K
Product Manager
$241K
Software Engineer
$83.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$248K
Solution Architect
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MasterControl is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $247,755. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MasterControl is $102,286.

