Testlio
Testlio Salaries

Testlio's salary ranges from $85,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $150,750 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Testlio. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $112K
Product Designer
Median $85K
Business Analyst
$151K

Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Sales
$99.5K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Testlio, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Testlio is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Testlio is $100,500.

