BrowserStack
BrowserStack Salaries

BrowserStack's salary ranges from $24,971 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $302,505 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BrowserStack. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $25K
L2 $35.8K
L3 $27.1K
L4 $40K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
L1 $47.3K
L2 $55.9K
L3 $91.3K
L4 $75.2K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $77.4K

Product Designer
Median $33.6K
Business Analyst
$37K
Human Resources
$43.3K
Recruiter
$303K
Sales
$153K
Sales Engineer
$201K
Solution Architect
$43.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At BrowserStack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BrowserStack is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $302,505. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BrowserStack is $45,331.

