Software Engineer compensation in India at BrowserStack ranges from ₹2.01M per year for L1 to ₹3.4M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.56M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BrowserStack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹2.01M
₹1.86M
₹39K
₹114K
L2
₹3.11M
₹2.97M
₹20.4K
₹112K
L3
₹2.38M
₹2.26M
₹3.2K
₹122K
L4
₹3.4M
₹3.04M
₹170K
₹191K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At BrowserStack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)