← Company Directory
BrowserStack
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

BrowserStack Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at BrowserStack ranges from ₹2.01M per year for L1 to ₹3.4M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.56M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BrowserStack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹2.01M
₹1.86M
₹39K
₹114K
L2
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.11M
₹2.97M
₹20.4K
₹112K
L3
Lead Software Engineer
₹2.38M
₹2.26M
₹3.2K
₹122K
L4
Senior Lead Software Engineer
₹3.4M
₹3.04M
₹170K
₹191K
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At BrowserStack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BrowserStack in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,426,344. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BrowserStack for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,315,598.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BrowserStack

Related Companies

  • Whatfix
  • IPONWEB
  • Cyware
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources