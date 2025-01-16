All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in India at BrowserStack ranges from ₹4.23M per year for L2 to ₹6.4M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.2M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BrowserStack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹4.23M
₹3.7M
₹151K
₹374K
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹6.4M
₹5.99M
₹102K
₹308K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At BrowserStack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)