JetBrains
JetBrains Salaries

JetBrains's salary ranges from $39,800 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in United States at the low-end to $146,629 for a Project Manager in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JetBrains. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
L2 $78.3K
L3 $99.6K
L4 $122K
L5 $131K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$44.6K
Administrative Assistant
$39.8K

Data Analyst
$106K
Data Scientist
$54.7K
Human Resources
$76.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$76K
Marketing
$110K
Marketing Operations
$55K
Product Designer
$79.3K
Product Manager
$104K
Project Manager
$147K
Recruiter
$75.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$81.2K
Technical Program Manager
$122K
Technical Writer
$68.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at JetBrains is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $146,629. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JetBrains is $79,326.

Other Resources