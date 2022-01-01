← Company Directory
Global Relay Salaries

Global Relay's salary ranges from $60,696 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Canada at the low-end to $150,639 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Global Relay. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $67.8K

Backend Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Product Designer
Median $60.7K
Customer Service
$92.1K
Product Manager
$103K
Project Manager
$133K
Software Engineering Manager
$151K
Technical Program Manager
$129K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Global Relay is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,639. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Global Relay is $102,679.

