Tesco
Tesco Salaries

Tesco's salary ranges from $6,071 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $115,485 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tesco. Last updated: 4/30/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 2 $53.1K
Software Engineer 3 $79.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $104K
Data Scientist
Median $27K

Product Manager
WL1 $49.9K
WL2 $115K
Customer Service
Median $29.5K
Administrative Assistant
Median $30.8K
Sales
Median $31.8K
Accountant
$44.1K
Business Development
$99.4K
Copywriter
$38.5K
Data Analyst
$58.1K
Data Science Manager
$74.9K
Human Resources
$6.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$78.2K
Legal
$33.7K
Management Consultant
$97.2K
Product Designer
$45.4K
Recruiter
$47.8K
Technical Program Manager
$114K
The highest paying role reported at Tesco is Product Manager at the WL2 level with a yearly total compensation of $115,485. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tesco is $49,905.

