Tesco
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Tesco Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in India at Tesco ranges from ₹427K to ₹607K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tesco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹483K - ₹550K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
₹427K₹483K₹550K₹607K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Tesco?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Tesco in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹606,693. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tesco for the Human Resources role in India is ₹426,741.

